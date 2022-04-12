How does Dreamfitting work in Final Fantasy XIV? Answered

The Mogstation in Final Fantasy XIV offers a variety of premium items that you can add to your account, giving your character several customization options or exclusive wearables to make them unique. The Final Fantasy XIV has added a Dreamfitting feature to make your life easier, giving you the chance to try these items on before you buy them. In this guide, we cover how Dreamfitting works in Final Fantasy XIV and how to do it.

You won’t be able to perform Dreamfitting at every available location. Instead, you’ll need to find an inn where you can visit a room and walk over to your bed. When you interact with the bed, you’ll see the option of Dreamfitting, which gives you access to all of the items presently available on the online store. Here, you can sample any clothing or item sets you can pick up at the Mogstation store, giving you a precise idea of how the items look on your character before buying them with your real-world money.

You’ll see a list of all of the items your character can wear and preview. The process should work similarly to whenever you try on any clothing item currently available in the game. This is a free service. The only thing you need to do is make your way over to an inn and have access to a bed.