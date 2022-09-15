How does the 2v2 Gulag work in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0? Answered

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 features a brand new Al Mazrah map with almost two dozen locations. However, one you won’t discover until you are eliminated is its Gulag. Like its predecessor, the Gulag offers players the chance to return to the battlefield by winning a face-off. That said, this new iteration of the battle royale will be teaming you up for some 2v2 action and offers an additional way to escape without having to fight the enemy team. Here’s how the Gulag experience works in Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0.

What is the new Gulag in Warzone 2.0?

Image via Activision

Once players are eliminated in Al Mazrah, they will be sent to a small, multi-level Gulag which is shaped after a training facility and prison. Compared to the original Warzone, the biggest difference here is that it consists of a 2v2 gunfight where enemy players will be matched together. Additionally, the Gulag also gives you access to proximity chat, allowing you to speak to your teammate while the match is taking place. Once the opposing side is defeated, you will be sent back into Al Mazrah and your Gulag mate will once again become your enemy.

Though, you may not want to go into battle right away. For one, players can forgo the head-to-head fight and instead hunt down an AI juggernaut, known as “The Jailer,” who roams the map. This opponent can then be taken down and looted to earn a key and your freedom out of the Gulag. More importantly, weapons will be scattered throughout the map and can even be used once you have spawned out of the area.

Related: How to pre-register for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

As for what to expect outside the Gulag, Al Mazrah holds 18 different points of interest, including Quarry from Modern Warfare 2 (2009) and a reimagined version of Verdansk’s Airport. Players will be able to jump into all these diverse locations and the Gulag when Warzone 2.0 releases this November.