How does the Flask of Wondrous Physick work in Elden Ring?

The Flask of Wondrous Physick is a unique item in Elden Ring. You’ll need to find it at the Third Church of Marika, the northern part of the Limgrave east region. Once you have it, you’ll also need crystal tears to create unique potions and mixtures that provide you benefits. In this guide, we detail how the Flask of Wondrous Physick works and how you use it in Elden Ring.

You can place up to two unique items into the Flask of Wondrous Physick, but these are specific items. They’re called Crystal Tears and Cracked Tears. You can find them throughout Elden Ring, and when you have at least one, you can bring it back with you to a site of grace, choose the Mix Wondrous Physick option, and place those tears into the bottle.

The bottle can only hold two Crystal Tears or Cracked Tears at a time. Each one offers a unique benefit. For example, the Greenspill Crystal Tear temporarily raises your character’s maximum stamina. The Crimson Crystal Tear restores half of your maximum health points. Together, you can place them into the Wondrous Physick Mix, and whenever you drink this item, you’ll receive both effects.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can drink the Wondrous Physick Mix as if it were a flask. Click down on your directional pad, and swap it out for your other two flasks. However, you only receive one charge of it, and it will recharge when you return to a site of grace.