How does underwater combat work in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Underwater combat is coming to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This new environment gives you a unique way to approach encounters and potentially avoid particular encounters against other players. You won’t be limited to swimming, allowing you to ambush opponents. Here’s what you need to know about how underwater combat works in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

How underwater combat and swimming work in Modern Warfare 2

Underwater combat and swimming will be a critical part of Modern Warfare 2. While underwater, you can swim on the surface, or you can choose to dive into the water and underneath the surface. While swimming, you will be limited to using your sidearm. While you have it and dive up from the water, you can use it to ambush unsuspecting players.

The underwater combat does limit you, but it can be a good opportunity to escape other players. It also adds more depth to the Modern Warfare 2 maps, rather than limiting players to running around on the ground and opening up the larger pieces of water. Traditionally, players couldn’t go too far into the water.

Underwater combat also adds water-based vehicles, making boats more meaningful in the campaign and multiplayer. If you and your team are about to use your water vehicle, diving into the water and swimming to shore is a valid strategy. You’ll also want to watch the water to ensure you don’t find yourself being ambushed by enemies who went underneath the waves.

Underwater combat and swimming will be available through Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. You will have the chance to test it out during the Modern Warfare 2 beta and when the game launches.