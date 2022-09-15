What are Raids in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

Raids are on the way to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2. These will be intense encounters players will need to work with their team to conquer. Raids are usually seen in MMO games, such as World of Warcraft or Final Fantasy XIV, so they’re a new concept coming to the Modern Warfare franchise. Here’s what you need to know about what raids are in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How do Raids work in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2?

A Raid in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 focuses on co-op play as a three-player group will be working together to dive into intense combat, defeating multiple opponents and trying to complete it in a timely fashion. The Raid will be a mixture of heavy combat and strategic positioning for a team to master.

Related: All Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta rewards

Because it is a three-player experience, everyone on the team must carefully work through these encounters. There’s a bit of puzzle-solving involved the group must manage to defeat the overwhelming odds, using their equipment and positioning strategically.

A Raid in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is not as massive as an MMO raid battle, where groups of eight to even 20 plus players work together to defeat massive bosses. However, these intense encounters will have powerful opponents the team needs to defeat if they want to advance into the Raid and complete the key objectives. By having smaller groups, more Modern Warfare 2 players might find this system more approachable.

Raids in Modern Warfare 2 will release when the game becomes available, and they will be available in the Special Operations section. Alongside the raids, players will have several new maps and even underwater combat to look forward to when the game drops.