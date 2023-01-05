How to fix error code 43 in Valorant

Valorant, for the most part, tends to run pretty well, but any online-only multiplayer game will run into issues every now and then. Even with the game being free-to-play, it can be frustrating to run into these issues when all you want to do is relax and play a match or two. Here is what you should do if you are running into Error Code 43 in Valorant.

Related: How to fix Error Code 59 in Valorant

What to do when you get Error Code 43 in Valorant

Unfortunately, Error Code 43 in Valorant designates that there is a connection issue either on your side or on Riot Games’ servers. This code does not actually show which one is at fault, so we recommend first closing down the game fully, using Task Manager to end task on the game if needed, and checking your internet. Be sure to see if you are having any problems connecting on other games outside of Riot’s titles. Reset your router and your PC to ensure those simple fixes don’t work.

Additionally, it appears that this connection issue can pop up if you use Alt+Tab to switch between windows or applications when the game is loading up. If you did this, try loading up the game again without using Alt+Tab to see if you can get in just fine.

Another good idea could be to check the status of Valorant’s servers. If the game is currently down from over usage on the server or something else, you may be better off just waiting until Riot gets a chance to get things running smoothly again.

If you are not in the mood for waiting or there is no evidence of server-wide issues, our next best recommendation is to reinstall Valorant and the Riot client. There could be some corrupted issues preventing you from playing, and reinstalling should replace them with working ones.