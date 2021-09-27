How gambling works in Diablo 2: Resurrected

For each Act in Diablo 2: Resurrected, a specific merchant in the camp is willing to gamble with you. The items they offer you come with hidden traits and bonuses, potentially giving you a valuable item, but it’s a risk. While it might be a weapon or a piece of equipment your character can use, the magical traits attached to it may not be what you need to fit your build. How does the gambling mechanic work in Diablo 2: Resurrected, and what do you need to know about it to take advantage of it?

Essentially, all you have to do is visit the character with who you can gamble at the camp and see what they have to offer you. For Act I in the Rogue Encampment, you can speak with Gheed. All of the items will be available on their screen, and you can pick from their selection. None of them will be identified, but once you purchase them, they will immediately be revealed, showing you all the purchase details. These items can vary from being five levels lower than your character’s level or four levels higher.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you do not like the offered items, you can refresh the items on the lower-right-hand side. All of the provided items presented by the gambler will disappear and a new set will appear. These items are a good way for players to purchase valuable equipment while leveling a character or to remove money.

A gambler NPC has a low chance to spawn a unique item in their offered selection, which means it won’t naturally appear elsewhere in the world. Because of the possibility of this happening, players who gamble for a long time are encouraged to drop out of the game. By doing this, when they return any potentially unique items that the gambler presented, but did not reveal being in their inventory, has the chance to spawn in Diablo 2.

These are the chances for every type of item to appear in a gambler’s inventory.

Magical: 89.85%

Rare: 10%

Set: 0.1%

Unique: 0.05%

All items offered by the gambler are entirely left up to chance, so you have the freedom to pick and choose when you want to visit a gambler and use your stockpile of money.