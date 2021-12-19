How to upgrade rare and unique items in Diablo 2: Resurrected

To upgrade a rare or unique item in Diablo 2: Resurrected, you have to make a particular Horadric Cube recipe. The recipe varies depending on the item you want to upgrade, but it always involves a Perfect gem, and those don’t drop on Normal difficulty except at the Hellforge, where you always get one. It’s possible for them to drop randomly from Act I on Nightmare onwards, but highly improbable that early on, so you probably won’t get your first random Perfect gem until you’re quite some way into the game on Nightmare difficulty.

Upgrading a rare or unique item leaves its modifiers untouched, but improves the base weapon from Normal to Exceptional, or from Exceptional to Elite. So, its basic stats, such as damage and defense, will improve. If those basic stats are subject to percentage based modifiers, then the upgrade can make a very big difference indeed.

The recipes for upgrading rare and unique items are as follows:

Rare Items (yellow)

Normal rare armor to Exceptional

Normal rare armor

Thul rune

Ral rune

Perfect Amethyst

Normal rare weapon to Exceptional

Normal rare weapon

Amn rune

Ort rune

Perfect Sapphire

Exceptional rare armor to Elite

Exceptional rare armor

Pul rune

Ko rune

Perfect Amethyst

Exceptional rare weapon to Elite

Exceptional rare weapon

Um rune

Fal rune

Perfect Sapphire

Unique Items (gold, which looks more like pale brown)

Normal unique armor to Exceptional

Normal unique armor

Shael rune

Tal rune

Perfect Diamond

Normal unique weapon to Exceptional

Normal unique weapon

Sol rune

Ral rune

Perfect Emerald

Exceptional unique armor to Elite

Exceptional unique armor

Lem rune

Ko rune

Perfect Diamond

Exceptional unique weapon to Elite