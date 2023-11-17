Best Black Friday 2023 Deals For All Diablo Games

Black Friday sales are starting to appear, and Diablo fans are in for a real treat with some great bargains on its games. Whether it is the newest entry or one of the classics, there is bound to be something that will be worth your time and money.

Related: Blizzard Announces Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred Expansion, Coming Late 2024

Diablo 4

Image via Blizzard

First, let’s start with the most recent entry to the series, Diablo 4. Releasing back in June of this year, the game launched to massive success, and despite some rocky patches, the game is currently doing well, with the Season of Blood continuing to be a hit with players.

The game has seen a pretty hefty 40% discount across the board, and we have listed the pricing of each edition below:

Standard Edition – $41.99/£35.99 (normally $69.99/£59.99)

Digital Deluxe Edition – $53.99/£47.99 (normally $89.99/£79.99)

Ultimate Edition – $59.99/£53.99 (normally $99.99/£89.99)

You should buy whatever version you feel comfortable with, but if we might be so bold, we recommend at least getting the digital deluxe edition if you want to save money but still get great benefits like a free battle pass. Plus, there are a few extra cosmetics for Diablo 4 and both WoW and Diablo 3.

Related: Everything We Know About Midwinter Blight in Diablo 4

Of course, if you want to get the most out of the game and all the extra content, the Ultimate Edition costs less than the base game currently and has an accelerated battle pass and more cosmetics items. If you really want to go in, this is a well-worth option.

Diablo 3

Image via Blizzard

Maybe you fancy returning to the previous title, Diablo 3? Well, that’s also on sale! Every Diablo 3 game, DLC, and bundle is on sale during the black Friday sale, going up to 50%.

Below, we have listed the Diablo 3 deals you can find during the sale:

Diablo III – $9.99/£8.49 (normally $19.99/£16.99)

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls – $9.99/£8.49 (normally $19.99/£16.99)

Diablo III: Reaper of Souls Digital Deluxe Edition – $29.99/£25.99 (normally $39.99/£34.99)

Diablo III Battle Chest – $19.98/£16.74 (normally $29.99/£24.99)

Diablo III Eternal Collection – $39.99/£24.99 (normally $39.99/£34.99)

Diablo III: Rise of the Necromancer – $9.99/£12.99 (normally $14.99/£12.99)

Related: Diablo 4 Is Getting an RPG and Board Game

If you plan to grab Diablo 3, The Eternal Collection is easily the best option for the whole expereince, as this includes the base game, the Reaper of Souls expansion, and the Rise of the Necromancer DLC. It will also offer the most content, including additional classes, game modes, and stories, making it a steal at its current price.

Diablo 2

Image via Activision Blizzard

Lastly, we have the powerhouse that is Diablo 2, a fan favorite that saw a remaster in recent years and with it, breathed new life into the classic ARPG.

There is only one version of this game to buy, and it is currently available for $13.19/£16.50, compared to its regular price of $39.99/£49.99. There isn’t anything fancy with this either; you get the game, and that’s it. But it is a pretty great game, and it’s at a very low price point, so if you want to take a trip back to the old days of Diablo, now is your chance.

Diablo Prime Evil Collection

Image via Blizzard

As well as all the deals mentioned, there is the Diablo Prime Evil Collection, which includes both Diablo 2 and Diablo 3 with all the DLC, which is currently only $19.79/£16.50 compared to its usual $59.99/£49.99 price tag. This is an absolute steal. To get both these games at this price is a brilliant deal and well worth it if you want to try and enjoy multiple games in the series.