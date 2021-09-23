Are Diablo II: Resurrected servers down? How to check the server status

Diablo II: Resurrected brings back the fan-favorite dungeon crawling game, but even the most beloved online game will have issues now and then. Sometimes the game will recommend checking your internet connection when you are connected just fine. At launch, the game is experiencing some problems that will be taken care of as time goes by, but if you are ever wondering about it at the moment you want to play, here is how to check the server status.

The easiest way to check Diablo II: Resurrected’s server status is to check Battle.net. Blizzard regularly will keep important messages up to date on their game launcher.

If you do not play on PC or see a message, you can check out the Blizzard Customer Service Twitter. The Diablo page might tweet massive problems now and then, but this page will cover more issues regularly.

Finally, our last recommendation to check on Diablo II: Resurrected’s server status is Downdetector’s dedicated Diablo page. This site will have up-to-date information on issues players are experiencing on the server side.

If you have seen no issues on any of the above locations, reset and test your internet. If everything still seems to be running fine, check-in with Blizzard Support directly. They will be able to point out any areas that may be causing problems with you connecting to the game.