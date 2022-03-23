Making your way through the city in Ghostwire: Tokyo can be dangerous. With supernatural Visitors wandering the streets, you might enter a brawl when you take the wrong corner if you’re not careful. However, because of the size of the map, you might want to stick to the rooftops, which you can jump between using gliding. Here’s what you need to know about how gliding works in Ghostwire: Tokyo.

When taking a small jump in Ghostwire, you have the option to begin gliding. When you want to glide, you need to be in the air and hold the jump button, which is ‘x’ on a PlayStation controller. You’ll know you’re gliding when you see a distinct blue aura on the outer perimeter of your screen, and there’s a small whooshing sound. The glide allows you to slowly fall to the ground, giving you the chance to leap between rooftops with a large gap between them.

You want to make sure there’s a small amount of space between you in the ground. For example, if you jump off the top of a car, you can trigger the glide ability. So long as you’re in the for a second or two, the glide ability will trigger if you attempt to use.

The glide does not last forever. Eventually, the effect will stop, and if you’re still in the air, you’ll drop to the ground pretty fast. From what we can tell, there is no fall damage, so even if you jump off a building and you don’t glide to the ground, you won’t be hurt. You can extend your gliding time by purchasing the Amenokgami I, II, and III Skills in the Abilities Skill tree using your Skill Points.