The Gold Wirebugs in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak are a good way to get the most out of your Wyvern Riding during a hunt. These offer several passive benefits to your hunter while riding a creature. Unfortunately, these effects only last for a limited time. In this guide, we’re going to cover how Gold Wirebugs work in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

What to do with Gold Wirebugs

The Gold Wirebugs provide extremely valuable benefits for any hunters trying to earn more materials. While you have a Gold Wirebug and use the Wyvern Riding technique on a creature, there’s an increased chance for monster material drops to occur when using your Wyvern Riding attacks. Therefore, you need to ensure every hit counts to receive more materials. In addition to those benefits, it should be easier for you to initiate the Wyvern Riding technique against a monster, and your Wirebug Gauge will recover much faster.

You cannot use the Gold Wirebugs while you have the Ruby Wirebugs attached to your character and vice versa. We recommend using the Ruby Wirebugs first, as these increase the Mounted Punisher damage you do against a creature. After it’s been hit a few times, grabbing another monster with the Gold Wirebug and attacking your target gives your hunting group the chance to earn more material drops. Of the two, Gold Wirebugs feel like the better option to ensure you can return to the smithy with plenty of materials for your new armor or weapon project.

You can find Gold Wirebugs on any Monster Hunter Rise maps, so long as you have the Sunbreak expansion.