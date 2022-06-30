The Ruby Wirebug in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak improves the effects of using the Wyvern Riding technique on a creature. It differs from the standard Wirebug you traditionally used to ride a monster. You want to take advantage of it while it’s available on your character, and these bonuses only stay with you for a brief time. In this guide, we’re going to cover how Ruby Wirebugs work in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

What a Ruby Wirebug does

While your hunter has a Ruby Wirebug, they will deal increased damage when they land a Mounted Punisher against a creature. The Mounted Punisher is the final attack you do against a monster while using the Wyvern Riding technique. On top of these effects, it will be easier to initiate Wyvern Riding against a target, and your hunter’s Wirebug gauge recovers faster.

The Ruby Wirebug will remain in effect on your character for a short time. You can tell it’s still working by the distinct red glow surrounding your character, and the threads of the Wirebug will be red while riding a monster.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You want to ensure you can find the Ruby or Gold Wirebug in your region before attempting to ride any of the creatures on the map. The Ruby Wirebug might be a better option at the start of a hunt to do the most damage early. In contrast, the Gold Wirebug will be better closer to the end of an encounter to increase the number of materials dropped from a creature. Both Wirebug variants have several benefits, and using them during a hunt is highly encouraged.

You can find Ruby Wirebugs in all of the previous locations in Monster Hunter Rise, so long as you have the Sunbreak expansion.