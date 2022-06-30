How to unlock Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – All Silkbind moves
More skills for you to use while Monster Hunting.
A new series of Switch Skills arrive in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. There are multiple Switch Skills for every weapon in the game, and you can unlock them at specific points. These skills are a good way to expand your moveset and give you additional combat options beyond the ones you’ve used in the base game. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to unlock the new Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.
How to unlock Sunbreak Switch Skills
There are three Switch Skills for each weapon type in Sunbreak. You will unlock these Switch Skills as you progress through the story, with the first series of skills handed to you during the expansion’s tutorial. You will need to speak with Arena Master Arlow at the front area of the Elgado outpost. Shortly after speaking with him, Master Utsushi will appear, teaching you how to use the Switch Skill Swap technique and handing you a new series of skills for all weapons.
These are the first series of Switch Skills you unlock in Sunbreak.
- Bow: Stake Thrust
- Charge Blade: Phial Follow-up Firing Pin
- Dual Blades: Slide Slash Combo
- Great Sword: Surge Slash Combo
- Gunlance: Erupting Cannon
- Hammer: Spinning Bludgeon: Charge
- Heavy Bowgun: Crouching Shot
- Hunting Horn: Swing Combo
- Insect Glaive: Kinsect Slash
- Lance: Shield Tackle
- Light Bowgun: Critical Firepower
- Long Sword: Sacred Sheathe Combo
- Switch Axe: 2-Staged Morph Slash Combo
- Sword and Shield: Twin Blade Combo
All of those become available at the same time. You will then need to progress through more Master Rank missions, making your way to Master Rank four. Once you reach this stage and complete a handful of Master Rank four quests, Master Utsushi will want to see you back at Kamuri village. He teaches you the rest of the Switch Skill abilities for Sunbreak.
These are the second and third sets of Switch Skills you unlock in Sunbreak.
- Bow: Butcher’s Bind, and Bolt Boost
- Charge Blade: Ready Stance, and Air Dash
- Dual Blades: Spiral Slash, and Ironshine Silk
- Great Sword: Strongarm Stance, and Backslide
- Gunlance: Bullet Barrage, and Reverse Blast
- Hammer: Keeping Sway, and Impact Burst
- Heavy Bowgun: Rising Moon, and Setting Sun
- Hunting Horn: Sonic Boom and Silkbind Shockwave
- Insect Glaive: Awakened Kinsect Attack, and Kinsect Glide
- Lance: Skyward Thrust, and Sheathing Retreat
- Light Bowgun: Wyvern COunter, and Mech Silkbind Shot
- Long Sword: Tempered Spirit Blade, and Harvest Moon
- Switch Axe: Elemental Burst Counter, and Wire Step
- Sword and Shield: Destroyer Oil, and Shield Bash