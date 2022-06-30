How to unlock Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak – All Silkbind moves

A new series of Switch Skills arrive in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. There are multiple Switch Skills for every weapon in the game, and you can unlock them at specific points. These skills are a good way to expand your moveset and give you additional combat options beyond the ones you’ve used in the base game. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to unlock the new Switch Skills in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

How to unlock Sunbreak Switch Skills

There are three Switch Skills for each weapon type in Sunbreak. You will unlock these Switch Skills as you progress through the story, with the first series of skills handed to you during the expansion’s tutorial. You will need to speak with Arena Master Arlow at the front area of the Elgado outpost. Shortly after speaking with him, Master Utsushi will appear, teaching you how to use the Switch Skill Swap technique and handing you a new series of skills for all weapons.

These are the first series of Switch Skills you unlock in Sunbreak.

Bow: Stake Thrust

Charge Blade: Phial Follow-up Firing Pin

Dual Blades: Slide Slash Combo

Great Sword: Surge Slash Combo

Gunlance: Erupting Cannon

Hammer: Spinning Bludgeon: Charge

Heavy Bowgun: Crouching Shot

Hunting Horn: Swing Combo

Insect Glaive: Kinsect Slash

Lance: Shield Tackle

Light Bowgun: Critical Firepower

Long Sword: Sacred Sheathe Combo

Switch Axe: 2-Staged Morph Slash Combo

Sword and Shield: Twin Blade Combo

All of those become available at the same time. You will then need to progress through more Master Rank missions, making your way to Master Rank four. Once you reach this stage and complete a handful of Master Rank four quests, Master Utsushi will want to see you back at Kamuri village. He teaches you the rest of the Switch Skill abilities for Sunbreak.

These are the second and third sets of Switch Skills you unlock in Sunbreak.