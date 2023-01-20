How long does it take for animal resources to appear at Somniel in Fire Emblem Engage?

As you progress through Fire Emblem Engage, there will be animals you can adopt and bring back with you to Somniel. These animals are helpful creatures that will provide you with beneficial resources as they spend time grazing out in front of the stable, thankful to you and your party members for protecting them. These resources won’t immediately appear, though, and it can take some time to find them. Here’s what you need to know about how long it takes for animal resources to appear at Somniel in Fire Emblem Engage.

How long for animal resources to respawn in Fire Emblem Engage

We can confirm you need to wait until you and your company have completed a battle. Once you’ve cleared a battle, you need to return to Somniel and check out the pasture outside of the Stable, in the farmyard region of the floating castle. There will be several dropped resources on the ground from the animals you’ve adopted.

Related: How to unlock Lance proficiency for characters in Fire Emblem Engage

It is important to note an animal will not leave a resource on the ground if you go to your room to rest for the day, advance time, and sleep. We’ve done this several times, and the animals outside did not drop any more resources. Instead, we had to revisit this location after we had completed a battle. This happens for many of the resources around Somniel. They appear on the ground as a yellow marker on your overhead map, and then you can visit that location to pick up the item on the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You also need to make sure you bring the animals out of the stable and have them out in the grazing area. If you do not have them grazing in the farmyard, there won’t be any animals outside to drop resources, preventing you from gaining these beneficial resources.