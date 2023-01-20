How to unlock Lance proficiency for characters in Fire Emblem Engage

Each character in your Fire Emblem Engage party have a diverse set of skills that give them access to unique weapons in combat. If a character is not proficient with a weapon, they won’t be able to use that weapon, preventing them from reaching specific classes or advanced classes during your playthrough. One of these skill proficiencies will be for Lances. Here’s what you need to know about how to unlock the Lance proficiency to your characters in Fire Emblem Engage.

How to teach Lances to characters in Fire Emblem Engage

How you go about it is vastly different if you’ve played Fire Emblem Three Houses. Rather than having a character partake in a class, you must go on the battlefield with a specific Emblem Ring. Each of the Emblem Rings you recover while playing Fire Emblem Engage create a bond with the characters that wear them. For example, at each bond level with your main character and Marth, a new skill unlocks that your main character can use while playing the game. You can later inherit specific skills from the Emblem Ring to permanently give a character a passive boost.

Screenshot by Gamepur

For those who want to teach a character how to use lances, the best way to do this is by having them wear the Sigurd Emblem Ring. You will need to reach Bond Level six with the Sigurd ring on that character for them to learn the Lance proficiency. There are two ways to increase a character’s Bond Level with an Emblem Ring. You can choose to use the Emblem Ring while in battle, take it to the Arena, or have the character polish the Emblem Ring while visiting the Ring Chamber. The Arena is a straightforward and likely the fastest activity, but it costs a good amount of Bond Fragments.

The character will have proficiency so long as they are wearing the Emblem Ring, but it is not an inherited skill they can learn. Instead, you’ll need to wear the ring to improve the skill while playing Fire Emblem Engage, especially if you’re trying to improve on that skill to increase a character’s class.