How long does it take to beat Elden Ring?

After Elden Ring was officially revealed at E3 2021, with an honest to god gameplay trailer and everything, players instantly became to scramble across the internet for every piece of information that they could find. One of the burning questions people have about the upcoming FromSoftware game is how long will it take to beat?

According to Hidetaka Miyazaki, the head-honcho of FromSoft and the mind between the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, Sekiro, and now Elden Ring, it will take about 30 hours to finish the title, without too many “side trips”.

Elden Ring is something of an open-world game, and the six different areas that make up the game are filled with all manner of distractions and reasons to explore. In fact, according to Miyazaki, they have lessened fall damage in this game compared to previous FromSoft efforts to encourage exploration.

We are currently taking the 30 hours to be a rough estimate for someone focused on the story and who knows what they are doing. We also assume that there is a degree of familiarity with bosses, difficulty, and challenges involved that people who are fresh to the game simply will not have.

As we get closer to release and learn more about Elden Ring, we will be sure to keep investigating how long it will take to complete, but for now, this is all the information that is available.