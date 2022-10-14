How long does Scorn take to beat? Answered

Scorn is a grotesque horror game where you have to traverse an unsettling world filled with nightmarish imagery. The game is not for the faint of heart, and if you want to try it out, you may want to know how long it would take to beat it. The title is a very unpleasant experience, so it’s good to know if you’re gonna suffer for only a couple of hours or if it will be a several days investment. Is Scorn the perfect game to play on a scary Halloween day, or will you need more time?

How long is Scorn?

Horror games are generally not too long. It’s hard to keep up the tension and atmosphere for a horror game if it’s the length of something like Xenoblade Chronicles. Horror stories work best in smaller formats; they don’t need to be as expansive as other narratives. Scorn is about atmosphere and puzzle-solving rather than having a very detailed story. Scorn’s length is determined by how fast you can solve the puzzles and how quickly you make it from one location to another. Fortunately, the game has a run button that makes traveling faster.

In our review of Scorn, we wrote that it took us around five hours to finish the game. Other reports suggest the game is closer to six to seven hours long. You can complete this game within an afternoon, making it an ideal title to play with friends on a free day. However, if you’re the type of player who isn’t good at puzzles, then the game will probably take you more than one playthrough to finish.

Scorn is a first-person, puzzle, survival horror game developed by Ebb Software. The game is heavily inspired by the works of artist H.R. Giger, designer of the Xenomorph from Alien and was also the artist on the PC horror game Dark Seed. Scorn has a “biomechanical” art style that merges machinery with organic flesh, which is similar to Giger’s classic work.