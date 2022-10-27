How long does Star Ocean: The Divine Force take to beat? Answered

The latest installment in the Star Ocean franchise is out, allowing players to explore a new place in the cosmos with memorable characters. Star Ocean: The Divine Force is the sixth main installment in the Star Ocean series, and like all the other titles in the franchise, you should expect to put in a lot of hours into the game. Even completing the campaign will take you several dozens of hours to finish, and fully completing the game will take you hundreds of hours.

How long is Star Ocean: The Divine Force?

Image via tri-Ace and Square Enix

Finishing the Star Ocean: The Divine Force main campaign will take you over 40 hours, which is not too long for a story mode in an action role-playing title. However, depending on what kind of player you are, you may be able to beat the campaign quicker than the average timeframe. If you’re the type of gamer who likes to rush things and save the side quests for later, then you can possibly finish the story mode in less than 40 hours.

There is no New Game Plus in Divine Force, meaning there isn’t much reason to replay the story mode. Older Star Ocean games tend to have a plethora of sidequests and collectibles. To 100% complete a traditional Star Ocean, which includes completing all the sidequests, finding all the collectibles, and max ranking on everything, it generally takes players between 200 to 300 hours to accomplish. Divine Force is on the shorter end than most Star Ocean games, so we expect completing the title won’t take you as long.

Star Ocean: Divine Force was first revealed on October 2021 as part of the franchise’s 25th Anniversary year. The game follows protagonists Raymond, the captain of a merchant vessel hailing from the advanced planet of Verguld, and Laeticia, a princess from an underdeveloped nation on the planet of Aster IV. The story’s viewpoint differs depending on which protagonist you start the title with.