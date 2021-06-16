How long is Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade EPISODE INTERmission? – full chapter list

Yuffie joins the fight against Shinra in EPISODE INTERmission, the DLC add-on of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade on the PlayStation 5. This is a side story that isn’t required to finish the main campaign, but as it introduces Yuffie and a host of other characters like Weiss from Dirge of Cerberus into the Remake storyline, it may have some importance in entries to come. But does EPISODE INTERmission have the length of a full Final Fantasy story, or is it a stopgap to hold fans over?

Truth be told, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade EPISODE INTERmission won’t take players long to finish, as it consists of two main story chapters that will take an estimated five hours to complete. You as Yuffie will team up with Sonon to take the Ultimate Materia out of Shinra’s clutches.

Chapter 1: Wutai’s Finest

Chapter 2: Covert Ops

But like all Final Fantasy games, there will be various sidequests, NPCs such as Chadley to interact with, and other pieces of content to digest, along with new challenges through the Shinra Combat Simulator after completing the two chapters. All of this combined should bump up your playtime to about 15 hours, especially if you are a true completionist who wants to grind up to level 50 and beat the DLC episode on Hard difficulty.