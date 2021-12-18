How long is Five Night’s at Freddy’s: Security Breach?

The latest chapter in the Five Nights at Freddy’s saga is here. Security Breach is a bit of a departure from previous entries in the series, while still retaining the core gameplay loop fans love. You control young Gregory as he attempts to escape the Fazbear Pizzaplex, without getting snatched up by roving animatronics. This time, you have the aid of one of the lifelike animatrons — Glamrock Freddy himself. If you’re wondering how long Five Night’s at Freddy’s: Security Breach is, look no further.

The game is approximately 8 hours long on a casual playthrough. Once you have learned the route of objects in the game, a speedrun of this game could well be under 2 hours. A casual playthrough does not include hunting down every collectable item, or completing any additional bonus objectives — this will likely increase your playtime by a few hours.

It’s recommended to get Roxy’s Eyes before trying to track down every hidden item, as it brightly colors the items in question for you. Furthermore, as with other FNAF games, Security Breach almost assuredly has some hidden lore somewhere in the game. If you want to scrounge around looking for additional goodies, its best to do it near the end of the game, when you can freely roam around.