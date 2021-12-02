How long will the Final Fantasy XIV Online servers be down?

If you’re trying to get into the Final Fantasy XIV Online servers, and they’re down, it’s incredibly likely there’s scheduled maintenance happening for the game. The reason for the maintenance may vary, but you can usually figure out how long it’s going to take with a little bit of digging. In this guide, we’re going to share how long you can expect the Final Fantasy XIV servers to be down and why this might be happening.

Currently, the Final Fantasy XIV servers are offline because of the Endwalker update. However, the Square Enix time is ushering in update 6.0, bringing with them the massive conclusion to the storyline that’s been ongoing since the start of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn.

The scheduled maintenance will begin on December 2 at 1 AM PT. Right now, it’s set to continue until December 3 at 1 AM PT, but those details are subject to change if the Square Enix team encounters a problem with attempting to bring in the patch.

You might also be experiencing some issues with the game closer to the official launch of the Endwalker expansion because of the massive influx of players ready to jump online. Many of them are going to try to jump into the game when it launches on December 3, so long as you’ve unlocked the early access to the game.

If the maintenance changes, we’ll update this page with further details from the Square Enix support team about what could be going on and when you can expect you can log into Final Fantasy XIV.