In Nightmare is a new horror-themed PlayStation exclusive that takes you through the trials and tribulations of a child’s nightmare scape. Find out how long this distress will last as we explain how many chapters are in In Nightmare.

In Nightmare has six different chapters in the game, each revolving around a theme for the child’s nightmare and his life situations. The adventure in total will last you around eight to ten hours, depending on your playstyle. Puzzles like the Infinite Classroom and rose bush blockage may extend that even further, however.

What may also extend your playtime with the game are the multiple unlockables and story scenes you can find in the game. You can get new costumes by completing certain tasks. For example, if you find 10 Paper Cranes, you can unlock a new outfit for the protagonist. You can also collect 12 Ghosts and complete the “Shadow Walker” challenge to get other costumes. In addition, there are different endings you can unlock, depending on the flashback items you pick up. If you enjoy In Nightmare, you can easily double your playtime.

In Nightmare currently is a PlayStation exclusive, and no PC release has been announced at the time of writing. Hopefully, it follows other China Hero Project games’ lead and gets a Steam port soon. By the time you complete In Nightmare fully, you may hear news of it.