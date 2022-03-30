How to break through the rose bushes in In Nightmare

Going through the city streets, you’re trying to escape from a set of hulking red-eyed monsters. You’ll need to find your way into the forest, but the rose bushes block your way. Here’s how to clear the path.

The first thing you want to do is head north of the rose bushes and at the edge, you’ll see some paper on top of a yellow car’s hood. Grab it, and a car alarm will start blaring out, gaining the attention of the red-eyed monster around the rose bushes.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hide to the bottom left of the top section of the level and let the red-eyed monster walk in. Then, sneak your way past it once it is facing away from you. Near the entryway to the yellow car, you can see a wrecked hotel sign. Press the circle button at the wood that is keeping the hotel sign up. It will crumble once the monster is in position, falling on top of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The monster will then get angry. Make sure you hide behind the green car somewhat southwest of the hotel sign. It will then charge through the rubble and go through rose bushes. You can watch it perform this action by moving the boy’s pet Bikti with the right stick.

You can now push through the crumbled flower passage, and find yourself in a mysterious forest. You’ll have to find crystal shards to open up each pathway.

