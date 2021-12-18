How many people play Dead by Daylight? Dead by Daylight player numbers count

Since its release in 2016, Dead by Daylight has been one of the most successful long-term multiplayer games available. It might not get the recognition that games like Call of Duty or Fortnite get, but Dead by Daylight has been the number one stop for horror fans looking for a game to play with friends. With that being said, how many people play Dead by Daylight still?

Unfortunately, there is no way to get an overall look at the complete number of Dead by Daylight players. Because the game is available on mobile, PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox, we cannot see the player numbers for the mobile and console versions. That being said, we can take a look at the Steam numbers.

If we look at Steamcharts, we can see that 2021 has been Dead by Daylight’s most successful year yet on Steam. The game reached its highest ever concurrent total of players in June during its fifth-year anniversary celebration at 105,052 players and then had its highest average number of players a month later at 62,487. From January through November 2021, the game averaged 44,838 players each month. Keep in mind that number is only Steam and does not include other PC players through the Epic Games Store or console players through crossplay.