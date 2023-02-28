How many people play Destiny 2? Average player count

Destiny 2 was launched in 2017, and it quickly became a popular FPS title, all thanks to the reputation of its prequel, Destiny. Initially, the game was paid. However, in October 2019, it became free-to-play, something which gave a significant boost to its player count. Unsurprisingly, the game is still being played by millions of players from different parts of the world, but what is the exact player count? In this guide, you will learn about how many people play Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 overall and daily player count

At the moment, Destiny 2’s overall player base is around 42.68 million. This includes players who have downloaded the game at least once. As for its daily average player count, it lies between 800,000 to 850,000. While this number is for all platforms combined, PC players contribute the most to it. This is because out of the 42.68 million players, 40% are PC users.

The recent Destiny 2: Lightfall expansion has contributed a lot to the daily player count of the game. On February 28, the daily player count record broke, as more than 1.6 million people logged into Destiny 2. This is almost double the regular daily count. Furthermore, the game has also set a new concurrent player record on Steam, as more than 315,000 people played the game at the same time. The previous record was around 128,000, meaning that Lightfall has helped double this number as well. It is important to note that this is just Steam we’re talking about, and the number of concurrent players across platforms will be higher than this.

As you can see from the above numbers, Destiny 2 is still growing and is not planning to slow down. The daily player count will drop as players start getting done with the new content. However, the 2023 roadmap for the game has plenty of content, and we can expect it to boost the overall player count as well.