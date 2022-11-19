Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s opening moments will be eerily familiar to longtime fans, as you begin at your mom’s house on the verge of starting your quest to collect ’em all. Because this is nothing new to the franchise, we don’t blame you for being eager to race through its introduction and dash out of the home as possible as soon. Unfortunately, the title does force you to complete a few objectives before being able to sprint. Here’s how to run in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How do you run in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Put simply, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet only asks that you make it passed a few cutscenes until you earn the ability to run. After you speak to your mother, Academy Director Clavell will come to the door and give you the first look at your options for your starter Pokémon: Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly. Once you have taken your time to interact with each, you can go down the hill ahead to meet back up with Clavell to reveal your choice — and hopefully, you pick the very best starter. Only steps into your walk down, the game will then instantly allow you to run just by moving the left joystick forward.

This is not the only feature Scarlet and Violet reward you in the first moments of the story. Once you have selected your starter and beat Nemona for the first time, you can then toggle Pokémon that are following behind you. Additionally, your character will be able to crouch and sneak through areas so that nearby enemies cannot detect you in grassy areas. Best of all, trainers can continue to walk alongside Nemona after the battle to encounter and help one of two Legendary Pokémon.