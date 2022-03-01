How many runes are in a Golden Rune in Elden Ring – All variants

Throughout your journey in the Lands Between, you will inevitably pick up a variety of Golden Runes. Runes are, of course, the lifeblood of your character — you spend them on items at shops and you them to level up. Naturally, any Runes you have on hand when you die are left behind — and should you die again, lost to the void forever. That makes Golden Runes very important, as they act as a way to store some Runes without fear of losing them. Here’s how many runes are in a Golden Rune in Elden Ring, for all variants.

There are multiple levels of Golden Rune, noted by a number next to their name. For example, Golden Rune [1] is worth far, far less Runes than Golden Rune [10]. Here’s how much each rune is worth:

Golden Rune [1] : 200 Runes

: 200 Runes Golden Rune [2] : 400 Runes

: 400 Runes Golden Rune [3] : 800 Runes

: 800 Runes Golden Rune [4] : 1200 Runes

: 1200 Runes Golden Rune [5] : 1600 Runes

: 1600 Runes Golden Rune [6] : 2000 Runes

: 2000 Runes Golden Rune [7] : 2500 Runes

: 2500 Runes Golden Rune [8] : 3000 Runes

: 3000 Runes Golden Rune [9] : 3800 Runes

: 3800 Runes Golden Rune [10] : 5000 Runes

: 5000 Runes Golden Rune [11] : 6200 Runes

: 6200 Runes Golden Rune [12]: 7500 Runes

If you don’t wish to watch the animation for using a stack of Runes one at a time, you can simply sell them at any Merchant for the same reward. Furthermore, you can spend a Remembrance for a heavy amount of Runes — 20,000 Runes to be exact. While we don’t recommend this if you’re looking to score some cool weapons or spells, if you have no need for them, a bunch of Runes isn’t a bad trade.

Note: This article will be updated with any further tiers of Golden Runes as exploration of Elden Ring continues.