How Murch’s shop works in Splatoon 3

Murch the urchin is back in Splatoon 3, and he’s got a completely different look — one that some folks on the internet seem to be oddly attracted to. There’s no easy way to explain that, but we can break down Murch’s role in Splatoon 3. He doesn’t have a shop per se, but read on for all the important info.

Related: All shopkeepers and NPCs in Splatoon 3

Murch’s role in Splatoon 3

Image via Nintendo

Murch is once again all about transmogrification: the concept of moving abilities between different pieces of gear. Every clothing item you buy in Splatoon 3 comes with a perk. These can raise your running speed, ink swimming speed, special gauge fill speed, and more. The thing is, you might like a certain piece of gear but not the ability that’s tied to it, or vice versa. That’s where Murch comes in. You’ll find him chilling by a sign in Splatsville where you can talk to him to make use of his services.

Removing abilities from gear gets you ability chunks, which you can then pay Murch to reassign to the gear you actually want to wear. You can save outfits with the perk sets you want, letting you change up your style and playstyle without going through the whole transmog process every time.

The key difference in Splatoon 3 is Murch’s appearance and location. Aside from a much more grown-up look, he’s now a resident of Splatsville; previously he was found in the town square of Inkopolis. There will be another phone app tied into the new game, and SplatNet 3 is connected to Murch. Link the app to receive additional bonuses from him.

Other shops in Splatoon 3

Image via Nintendo

Beyond Murch’s services, there are a whole bunch of other shops to visit in Splatsville. You can check out different stores to buy the shoes, tops, and headgear that come with those all-important perks. See our list of all shops and important locations for a detailed look at what Splatsville has to offer.