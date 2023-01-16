How old is Joel in HBO’s The Last of Us TV show? Answered

Warning: This post may contain spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us.

HBO’s The Last of Us TV show has drawn plenty of critical acclaims thanks to the fantastic performances of its outstanding cast. Numerous viewers have been praising Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, particularly for their roles as Joel and Ellie in the show, respectively. However, there are plenty of details that fans are curious about regarding these characters such as Joel’s age in the series. Here’s what we know about this specific piece of personal information.

What is Joel’s age in HBO’s The Last of Us TV show?

Joel is approximately 52 years old in HBO’s adaptation of the popular video game. Although the timeline in the series is set 10 years before Naughty Dog’s creation, most of the details remain unchanged, such as the specific date of Outbreak Day.

This particular piece of information was obtained thanks to an eagle-eyed Redditor who created a post based on a certain cutscene in the game. The thread included an attached image that displayed Joel’s passport showing a birthdate of September 26, 1981. Since its events occur in 2033, we can safely assume that he is indeed 52 years old in the game.

Image via PlayStation

Joel’s birthdate in the show, however, may have changed since the outbreak and the protagonist’s subsequent trip through the post-apocalyptic world that happened a decade prior. Naturally, this would mean that his birthdate is set much earlier, with it taking place in 1971 instead. This also indicates that Joel was 32 years old during the onset of the Cordyceps outbreak since the world-ending event occurred 20 years before Joel and Ellie’s adventure.