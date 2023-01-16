What is the end credits song in HBO’s The Last of Us episode one? Answered

Warning: This article contains spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us episode one.

The first episode of HBO’s The Last of Us TV show is in the books with Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin’s adaptation having lived up to the hype so far. Both the scriptwriting and the cast’s performances have been memorable parts of the series’ opening installment. However, another element that stood out in particular is the fitting soundtrack that beautifully captures many of its scenes. One specific tune that caught the attention of viewers worldwide was the haunting end credits song. If you want to find out exactly what it is, then we’ve got you covered.

What is the end credits song in The Last of Us episode one?

The end credits song in The Last of Us episode one is Never Let Me Down Again by Depeche Mode. The popular track by the new wave band from England has long been a staple in their concert setlists ever since it was released in 1987 as part of their sixth album, Music for the Masses.

The selection of Never Let Me Down Again as the concluding number for the first episode was a stroke of brilliance, not only due to the song’s meaning but also because of its ambiguous mood that sets the tone for the next chapter.

What does the song at the end of The Last of Us episode one mean?

Never Let Me Down Again, when taken at face value, is essentially a song about two best friends that leave their dark pasts behind for what could be a brighter future. This perfectly encapsulates the relationship between Joel and Ellie who have each had their own previous difficulties to overcome. However, now they’re working together to get to a certain point that could help improve the state of their decaying world.

Another interesting aspect of the song is the following lyrics that can be heard during the second verse: “Promises me I’m safe as houses, as long as I remember who wears the trousers.” Since Joel is in charge of Ellie’s safety while she is shepherded towards the Fireflies, he is guaranteeing her security just as long as she recognizes that he’s in charge.