Online competitive co-op in MLB The Show 22, explained

With sports games getting annual releases, it can be hard to make these titles stand out from each other as more than a roster update. That’s why developers make such a big deal when they add a new feature or game mode into a game. With MLB The Show 22, that shiny new feature is online competitive co-op. Here is what you need to know.

As of this writing, information on MLB The Show 22’s cooperative play mode is a bit scarce. That should change with the first Feature Premiere for the game on February 16. We will update this post when we know more.

With online competitive co-op, players can join each other on the same team and work together to win a match against another team. These matches can either be 2v2 or 3v3 in the exhibition mode Play Now or Diamond Dynasty. This means you will be able to play with either the game’s updated rosters at that moment or with a collection of players. It appears that cooperative is not available in either Road to the Show or Franchise.

It is unknown as of this writing if players will rotate between on-field players or if they lock in to a specific position they choose before the game starts.