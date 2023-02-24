For the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, a new type of raid will appear in the mobile game for the first time called Primal Raids. These raids will feature two notable Pokémon: Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon. You should be able to find both of them appearing for a limited time, and you’ll want to bring some of your best Pokémon and friends with you to take down these fearsome foes. Here’s what you need to know about how Primal Raids work in Pokémon Go.

What are Primal Raids in Pokémon Go, and how do you find them?

Although Primal Raids have a unique appearance in Pokémon Go, the overall structure of these battles should be similar to the Mega Raids you’ve already encountered. A distinct egg will appear, highlighting what type of Pokémon is inside. If you see a firey-red aura around the egg, it will be Primal Kyogre. If you see a crystal-blue aura around the egg, this Primal Raid spawns a Primal Kyogre. Both will appear for a limited time during the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, allowing you to catch these primal Pokémon.

Related: How the Grim Omens event works in Pokémon Go

Like other Mega and five-star raids in Pokémon, you’ll want to ensure you enter these encounters with a robust team. Because these are making their debut for the Pokémon Go Tour: Hoenn event, we do recommend bringing a few friends with you to make sure you can take them down. The standard Groudon and Kyogre will appear upon completing these encounters, and you can catch them. You’ll earn Primal Energy for completing these raids, which you can use to turn Groudon and Kyogre into their Primal forms.

While in their Primal form, Groudon and Kyogre will act similar to the Mega Pokémon you’ve already encountered. You can walk around with them, earning bonuses for having them set as your buddy.