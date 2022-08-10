Qurious Armor Crafting is a delicate process in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. You can expect to work through this process to improve your already favorite armor pieces, making them stronger and giving them a customized series of stats that fit your playstyle. Getting this system down is a little tricky, though. Here’s what you need to know about how Qurious Armor Crafting works in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

Qurious Armor Crafting in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Before you can begin enhancing your armor pieces, make sure to speak with Bahari the Scientist to unlock the Anomaly Investigation quests. These quests are fundamental to earning specific materials you will use at this station. After you’ve done this, the next step is to make sure any armor piece you want to upgrade has reached the maximum level. This varies depending on the type of armor you have. You want to ensure the weapon has reached the highest upgrade level, which unlocks the Enable Augmentation, giving you the chance to begin Augmenting it.

The Augmenting process works far differently than the Qurious Weapon Crafting system in Sunbreak. The weapon crafting portion allows you to change specific parts and pick what additions you want to make. Whenever you Augment your armor, the stats and upgraded resistances will vary, and they will be randomized. It may take you a few rolls to find the specific set of rolled stats that fit your playstyle. Every time you do an Augment roll in the Qurious Armor Crafting menu, you will need to spend Amber Essence.

You can earn Amber Essence by completing Anomaly Investigations. We recommend going through multiple runs of these missions to earn enough to experiment with your armor choices and find a set that fits what you’re fighting in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.