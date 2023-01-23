How Training Battles work in Fire Emblem Engage

While exploring and playing through the Fire Emblem Engage, there are going to be multiple battles appearing on the map known as Skirmishes. These are perfect opportunities for you to level up your teammates, gain critical resources, and potentially earn money if you take down specific enemies, such as Silver and Gold Corrupted. Every so often, you may encounter a Training Battle, which looks similar to a Skirmish. Here’s what you need to know about how about Training Battles work in Fire Emblem Engage.

Are Training Battles and Skirmishes different in Fire Emblem Engage?

The Training Battles and Skirmishes are not too different. However, a big contrast is that the end of a Training Battle provides far more experience to any characters on your side that survive to the end. Any character that can make it to the end of the battle and win, those characters gain a good amount of experience on top of everything they’ve already earned during the encounter.

If a character falls during combat, even if you are playing on the Classic mode, they will not die. This is a training battle between your forces and other allies. It’s primarily an opportunity for you to gain more experience for any party members who may need it. In our experience, these encounters are relatively difficult, so there’s a good chance you might lose a unit or two, but it will not be the end of your playthrough or force you to retry the entire encounter. Sometimes it’s better to lose one or two and gain a chunk of experience points at the end for most of your party.

The Training Battles don’t appear as often as the Skirmishes do in Fire Emblem Engage. Because of their irregularity, we recommend going out of your way to participate in them whenever possible.