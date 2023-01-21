All character stat growth rates in Fire Emblem Engage

Some characters are better than others.

Each character has a unique series of stats associated with them in Fire Emblem Engage. As per tradition in every Fire Emblem game, these characters have a hidden percentage that dictates the likelihood that they receive a specific certain stat boost when they level up. There’s a bit of randomness behind a character getting a stat increase, but it can give you a good idea of what class a character should be, and how they need to play. This guide covers all character stat growth percentages in Fire Emblem Engage.

Every playable character stat growth rates in Fire Emblem Engage

A character’s stat growth does not guarantee they will receive a point in that stat when they level up. Instead, it gives the likelihood, so any number you see underneath a stat for a character should be considered a percentage chance. Even though you use the top 10 characters in Fire Emblem Engage with the highest stat growth rates, they might still not be as good as other characters because their stats didn’t go up when they leveled up. It’s all random chance.

Here’s the table of every playable character’s stat growth rate for Fire Emblem Engage.

NameBldDefDexHPLckMagResSpdStr
Alcryst103040651510204530
Alear (main character)54045602520255035
Alfred10403565405204040
Amber1535256535053045
Anna52050554550355015
Boucheron20355085150204520
Bunet104540654010253530
Celine53030755010404535
Chloe53040752535255525
Citrinne52025452540403010
Clanne53040402010255035
Diamant154020752015254030
Etie5252545250303540
Fogado103030602525355530
Framme02535552525305530
Goldmary5552565255252530
Hortensia02535405020555030
Ivy103025551530354025
Jade104035552025303035
Jean52535502520204020
Kagetsu104050604015255030
Lapis53535552520305525
Lindon102525651525404025
Louis15502575250202540
Mauvier155040701540453535
Merrin103040552525305025
Pandreo15154560303055455
Panette153040752010152545
Rosado53040752025304545
Saphir1030258020053935
Seadall102525553515255025
Timerra103045553025304525
Vander53525601010203525
Veyle02535402045353025
Yunaka51540502525454535
Zelkov103540652515153535

