All character stat growth rates in Fire Emblem Engage

Each character has a unique series of stats associated with them in Fire Emblem Engage. As per tradition in every Fire Emblem game, these characters have a hidden percentage that dictates the likelihood that they receive a specific certain stat boost when they level up. There’s a bit of randomness behind a character getting a stat increase, but it can give you a good idea of what class a character should be, and how they need to play. This guide covers all character stat growth percentages in Fire Emblem Engage.

Every playable character stat growth rates in Fire Emblem Engage

A character’s stat growth does not guarantee they will receive a point in that stat when they level up. Instead, it gives the likelihood, so any number you see underneath a stat for a character should be considered a percentage chance. Even though you use the top 10 characters in Fire Emblem Engage with the highest stat growth rates, they might still not be as good as other characters because their stats didn’t go up when they leveled up. It’s all random chance.

Here’s the table of every playable character’s stat growth rate for Fire Emblem Engage.