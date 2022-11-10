The Amulet of Yggdrasil is a valuable piece of equipment you can unlock as you progress through God of War Ragnarok. It comes with Kratos’ possession after he defeats Nidhogg while visiting Vanaheim. The Amulet has to do with the tree the creature was defending, the Yggdrasil World Tree. Although the beast is gone, there is much the Amulet can do to assist Kratos. Here’s what you need to know about how the Amulet of Yggdrasil works in God of War Ragnarok.

What does the Amulet of Yggdrasil do in God of War Ragnarok?

The Amulet of Yggdrasil is an item you’ll be using underneath the Armour category. The Amulet will only have two slots available when you first have it. These slots are enchantments and provide additional passive benefits to Kratos while he progresses through the nine realms, giving him additional powers during combat.

You can read about the enchantments by hovering over them before slotting them into the available locations. For example, the first one you receive, Midgard’s Endurance, provides a cooldown bonus. The enchantment item also comes with a bonus if you have other Midgard enchantments slotted into the Amulet. Should you find all three parts of the Midgard Enchantment set, you can unlock the perk that provides additional damage to all Krato’s ranged attacks and abilities based on his cooldown, which means while using this set, you want to increase his Cooldown stat with other armor attachments.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You only start with two of the 10 slots available on the Amulet. However, you can unlock these other slots by going to Sindri and Brok’s shop while exploring the game.