Before the official release of Warzone 2.0, we learned several details about the upcoming battle pass coming to it and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer. There are several rewards for players to earn throughout the season. Here’s what you need to know about how the battle pass works in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0.

Everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0’s battle pass

Similar to the previous Call of Duty battle passes, there will be 100 levels for you to go through. However, rather than the standard, linear path of the previous passes, this one will have a tactical map for players to select which pathway they want to go, with specific rewards awaiting them. This should make it more efficient for players to go down the routes they wish to pursue, giving them the rewards they’re hungry to earn as quickly as possible.

You will need to play the game to earn Battle Tokens. You will use these to unlock the rewards from the various 21 sectors broken up on the map, and each sector contains five rewards inside them. You complete a sector by unlocking all of the available rewards. When you finish a sector, new ones open up, and you can start to work on the others. You can preview the rewards from the many sectors before working on them. You can also upgrade the battle pass to earn more rewards while playing various multiplayer game modes., such as operators, weapon blueprints, and up to 1,400 COD points.

Upon completing the entire battle pass map, you can earn additional rewards for exceeding the standard 100 levels in the Victory Sector. The Victory sector contains exclusive items for the season. For example, during Season 1, the Olympus King Zeus operator skin, Mortal’s Bane Weapon Blueprint, and 300 COD points are given to the winners who reach it before the end of the season.