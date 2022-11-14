Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 gears up with launch trailer as players reminisce about the first Warzone

If you thought Call of Duty was done releasing overly dramatic action-packed trailers with classic rock playing in the background, you’d be sorely mistaken. With the series’ new Warzone 2.0 just a few days from launch, new footage of the battle royale fuses together Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” with chaotic scenes from the game’s Al Mazrah map. Despite the gameplay looking promising, some veteran players are using their time before its release to honor the original Warzone in wildly creative ways.

Although you can expect much of the trailer to be packed with countless explosions, some scenes showcase a few unique features on Al Mazrah. The most striking is its long list of drivable vehicles, as soldiers are shown cruising in jets, sedans, and even the brand new GMC Hummer EV. Players even get a better look at The Jailer, an AI-controlled juggernaut that is said to spawn inside Gulags with a hulking mini-gun.

Aside from new features, the footage does confirm a few returning elements from the first Warzone. One snippet of gameplay displays a swath of soldiers dropping in on a small area, all but assuring players can once again warm up and fight other squads before matches. Cargo trains are also seemingly coming to Warzone 2.0, giving players the ability to ride its railway without having to worry about driving.

via Call of Duty’s YouTube

As exhilarating as the launch trailer may be, it signifies the start of a slow demise for its predecessor. Last week, it was revealed the original Warzone will soon be temporary offline in order to transform into Warzone Caldera — essentially forcing fans into playing only battle royale playlists on its Caldera map.

In result, some are honoring the game with some unique send-offs. For instance, Reddit user YouNaughtyMonster published a farewell to Warzone’s Roze Operator with a hilarious rap that highlights everything wrong with the cosmetic. Meanwhile, Redditors such as Flip677 are taking it upon themselves to pull off impressive, last-second tricks with the game’s fighter planes. Best of all, Warzone’s own developers are also saying goodbye to the game with a special gift to fans, as players can now create highlight reels of their biggest achievements with Warzone Legacy.