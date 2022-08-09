How the Gold Knockdown Shield works in Apex Legends

The Gold Knockdown Shield has long been considered to be the most important item to have in Apex Legends. Upon its debut, fallen players could use the shield to block a multitude of bullets and prevent their death for as long as possible. It even provided the option to self-revive without any aid from teammates. Fast forward to now, Legends have noticed the shield seemingly no longer lends this option. This begs the questions: is self-revive still possible in Apex Legends and what purpose does the Gold Knockdown Shield serve now?

Is self-revive still in Apex Legends?

After backlash over the Gold Knockdown Shield’s overpowering abilities, its self-reviving option has been removed from Apex Legends, and there are no other items that can allow players to do so. The Gold Knockdown Shield still holds major advantages, though. The top-tier defensive tool now lets revived squadmates come back on to their feet with a total of 70 health and 50 shield, thanks to its newly-implemented Guardian Angel.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Aside from self-revives, much of the shield’s other benefits have remained the same, as it is capable of guarding players from a maximum of 750 damage. However, no matter where you point the shield, opposing Legends will still be able to use their finishing move for an instant elimination. Additionally, those seeking a Gold Knockdown Shield in any game mode can pick it up from regular crates, Supply Drops, or as ground loot.

The removal of self-revive is not the only major shake up to happen in Season 14. As Guardian Angel was once a perk for Gold Backpacks, the valuable item now hones the new Deep Pockets perk. The perk enables a Gold Backpack to stack up to three Batteries and Medkits, while it can also stack up to two Pheonix Kits in each inventory slot. There are several other balance adjustments beyond this, as well, with Season 14 buffs spanning to over a dozen different items.