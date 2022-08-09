How to use the Laser Sight attachment in Apex Legends

Every new season in Apex Legends brings with it new features to get excited about. Most of the time, the headliners with these changes are a new playable character, map, or weapon, but every now and then, there are some smaller additions that garner excitement as well. That is the case with the Laser Sight attachment. Here is how to use it.

Related: Current Apex Legends map rotation

Is the Laser Sight good in Apex Legends?

The Laser Sight is an attachment you don’t need to go out of your way to use. It attaches to the barrel of any pistol or SMG and reduces the spread of your fire when you shoot from the hip, or in other words, not aiming down the sight. In general, this is a great attachment to have in fights where you and the enemy are right up in each other’s face. The higher rarity of the attachment you have equipped, the better chances that your hip-fire will hit its target.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unfortunately, though, the Laser Sight only affects your SMGs and pistols when you are not aiming down the sight, making this a pretty niche attachment. If you are in a wide open space, we would recommend trying to find something else to use. This is better used in compact situations where you don’t want to worry about your aim speed being slowed from looking down the barrel.

Regardless of what attachments you find, you will always want to have the best weapon at your side. If that is a pistol or an SMG, the Laser Sight might be something you consider. However, there is always a rotating set of gold weapons you will also want to be on the lookout for. There is a chance that the current rotation comes with a Laser Sight already attached.