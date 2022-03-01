How the Great Rune of the Unborn works in Elden Ring

Each time you defeat one of the main bosses in Elden Ring, you’ll gain access to their Great Rune. These Great Runes hold immense power, giving you access to unique abilities you would otherwise not have access to in the game. For example, upon defeating Rennala, you’ll unlock her Great Rune called the Great Rune of the Unborn. Unlike the other runes, it is already unlocked and available for you to use. In this guide, we cover how the Great Rune of the Unborn works and what it does in Elden Ring.

The Great Rune of the Unborn is already working for you because you can speak and interact with Rennala following the boss fight. When you do, she’ll be able to respec your character, allowing you to modify your stats and change around your build in the middle of a playthrough. This comes from the power of the Great Rune of the Unborn, which is also why it’s activated immediately upon acquiring it.

All you have to do to use the Great Rune of the Unborn is speak it Rennala, and if you have a Larval Tear, she’ll be able to respec you to modify your stats. While it’s not a direct power similar to Godrick the Grafted, it’s extremely useful if you have some thoughts on your build after playing through the game.