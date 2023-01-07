How the Hierarchy of Needs Guidance Ring works in Destiny 2

Every Exotic weapon and armor piece in Destiny 2 has a special perk — an ability that sets it apart from every other usable item in the game. The Hierarchy of Needs Bow, new in Season of the Seraph, is no different. Its perk, “Guidance Ring,” does the impossible for the bow weapon type: turn it into a somewhat viable, if niche, backup DPS option. Using it in such a fashion takes more prep work than most fireteams would probably like, but the weapon is usable. It’s equally niche in PvP, but with the proper positioning, it can be an absolute menace.

Related: How to get the Hierarchy of Needs exotic bow in Destiny 2

How to activate and use the Guidance Ring with the Hierarchy of Needs

Screenshot by Gamepur

Activating Guidance Ring is very straightforward. Whenever you have the Hierarchy of Needs equipped, you’ll see the Guidance Ring gauge above your ability meters. As long as you’re hitting enemies with your arrows, you’ll build gauge. There are three ways:

Defeat an enemy with a non-precision hit: one unit of Guidance Ring gauge.

Defeat an enemy with a precision hit: two units of Guidance Ring gauge.

Land a precision hit on an enemy without defeating them: one unit of Guidance Ring gauge.

Once you have all six parts of the gauge filled, shoot a fully-drawn arrow from the hip, and the ring will appear in the air in front of you. Shooting through the ring will cause two additional projectiles to spawn, and all three will seek enemies you aim at through the ring. This is part of the Apollonic Tangent Exotic Trait, which creates the secondary projectiles and increases their damage depending on how far you are from your target.

For example, a precision hit on the Colossus boss in the Conflux Lost Sector on Nessus deals 11,053 damage, and from most distances in the area, the secondary arrows deal 10,995, for a total of 33,043 damage. You can build up Guidance Ring gauge while the previous ring is still active, and when the ring’s ten-second lifespan is up, you can activate another one to continue the onslaught.