The Spire of the Watcher dungeon comes with many trials and dangerous enemies for you to defeat in Destiny 2. On the flip side of it, it also features plenty of exciting loot and items for you to earn as you progress through it, several worthwhile items to add to your vault. One of the more exciting pieces of loot will be the Hierarchy of Needs exotic bow. Here’s what you need to know about how to get the Hierarchy of Needs exotic bow in Destiny 2.

Where to find the Hierarchy of Needs exotic bow in Destiny 2

The Hierarchy of Needs will be a dungeon drop item in the Spire of the Watcher dungeon. similar to the previous dungeons in Destiny 2, the only chance you’re going to have to acquire this weapon will be towards the end. It will drop when battling against the final encounter, right before you’ve completed this harrowing adventure. You may want to bring a seasoned Destiny 2 fireteam with you to increase your chances of adding this weapon to your collection.

Like many exotics in Destiny 2, there’s a small chance for it to appear. Any time you complete the dungeon, there’s a small roll chance of the exotic dropping, but more often than not, it won’t appear. You’ll need to complete this dungeon numerous times before it lands into your lap, or you might get it on yours attempt on Spire of the Watcher. It all comes down to luck, and there’s no way to increase your luck outside of running the dungeon as many times as possible with a team that can beat it.

When you unlock the exotic, you can use it on any of your characters on your Destiny 2 account.