How the Killing Time Limited-Time Takeover works in Apex Legends War Games event

The Killing Time Limited-Time Takeover is a two-day Takeover in the Apex Legends War Games event. Killing Time is probably the simplest LTM Takeover in terms of how little it actually changes, but that singular change also kind of makes it the most chaotic LTM of all. In Killing Time, every single time a Legend is killed, the round time is reduced. This means that the ring is going to get smaller, faster, the more combat and fatal fire occurring.

This game mode encourages players to drop closer to the center of the map, as you may not have a lot of time on the outskirts if your location isn’t in the next ring. If you do land far from the ring, try to find some Heat Shields, or land nearby a Jump Tower. This mode also encourages use of the most mobile of the Legends in case you do end up in a stick situation. Even if you don’t normally play them, Killing Time is a perfect time to give Octane, Loba, Pathfinder, or Wraith a swing.

It is important to note that there is still the normal number of rounds and ring sizes in this game mode, they just occur faster based on the overall deathrate. This also includes when a respawned player dies, so games with a lot of respawns will have more round time deductions as these players go down a second time.

Related: War Games event schedule: All Limited-Time Mode Takeovers and times

The Killing Time Limited-Time Takeover is active from April 21 until April 23.