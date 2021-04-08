War Games event schedule: All Limited-Time Takeovers and times Apex Legends
The full schedule for the War Games event in Apex Legends.
Most of the Apex Legends event lately have been focused on one or two new things such as a single new LTM and a takeover, or one new LTM and some old one thrown into the mix. The War Games event throws all of those expectations out of the window. Mad Maggie is back on the announcement speaker and she’s brought five all new game modes with her.
These new Limited-Time Modes are all Takeovers and will replace the normal Trios and Duos game modes while they are active. Since there are so many different games being introduced, it’s exciting, but it can be a little intimidating to navigate. Have no fear: Here is the full War Games event schedule with all events and times. You can also click any title below to go to a full guide about that specific game type.
War Games Event Schedule
Second Chance
Tuesday, April 13 → Thursday, April 15
Ultra Zones
Thursday, April 15 → Monday, April 19
Auto Banners
Monday, April 19 → Wednesday, April 21
Killing Time
Wednesday, April 21 → Friday, April 23
Armor Regen (Shield Regen)
Friday, April 23 → Tuesday, April 27
The War Games event is active from April 13 until April 27.