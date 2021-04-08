War Games event schedule: All Limited-Time Takeovers and times Apex Legends

Most of the Apex Legends event lately have been focused on one or two new things such as a single new LTM and a takeover, or one new LTM and some old one thrown into the mix. The War Games event throws all of those expectations out of the window. Mad Maggie is back on the announcement speaker and she’s brought five all new game modes with her.

These new Limited-Time Modes are all Takeovers and will replace the normal Trios and Duos game modes while they are active. Since there are so many different games being introduced, it’s exciting, but it can be a little intimidating to navigate. Have no fear: Here is the full War Games event schedule with all events and times. You can also click any title below to go to a full guide about that specific game type.

War Games Event Schedule

Second Chance

Tuesday, April 13 → Thursday, April 15

Ultra Zones

Thursday, April 15 → Monday, April 19

Auto Banners

Monday, April 19 → Wednesday, April 21

Killing Time

Wednesday, April 21 → Friday, April 23

Armor Regen (Shield Regen)

Friday, April 23 → Tuesday, April 27

The War Games event is active from April 13 until April 27.