War Games event brings skins, Rewards Track and five new game modes to Apex Legends

Apex Legends is ending Season 8 with a bang, by introducing a brand-new in-game event for the last new weeks of the season. The War Games event is not a collection event, but it is still full of cosmetics to cop from the store and rewards to fight for. The thing about the War Games event that makes it unique is that instead of a single new Limited-Time Mode, there will be five different modes cycled through over the course of the event, and none of them have ever been seen before. Mad Maggie is also back as the announcer.

This is unusual, as most event lately have either only had one new mode, or rehashed some of the older, but less seen game modes. Usually when the developers add new modes, its to test out features and playstyles that may influence the state of the base game, so it will be interesting to see if any of the content from the War Games event will be returned to permanently after the event is over, the same way Heat Shields persisted after the Chaos Theory event ended. The new modes are all Takeovers (meaning they will replace Trios and Duos, but not Ranked) and they are called Second Chance, Ultra Zones, Auto Banners, Killing Time, and Armor Regen.

The skins in the War Games event are mostly old Legendary skins returning or recolors of old Legendary Skins, but the Rewards Track has two new Legend skins on it as well. The War Games event launches on April 13 and runs until April 27.