How the Kinetic Feeder Hop-Up works in Apex Legends

Apex Legends Season 12: Defiance brings plenty of new changes to various aspects of the game. In Apex, even the smaller changes will drastically affect gameplay, with changes to damage values affecting how long it takes to drop an opponent, or Hop-Up attachments giving you an edge with a certain weapon. A new Hop-Up coming with Defiance is the Kinetic Feeder Hop-Up, which you can attach to the Triple Take rifle and Peacekeeper shotgun.

The Kinetic Feeder allows for those two weapons to automatically reload during a slide, while also drastically increasing choke time while the effect is active. The immediately obvious use case for the Kinetic Feeder is not having to worry about reloading as much when you’re either running away from a firefight or leaving once it’s done — you can reload automatically while you’re sliding down a big hill, freeing you up to check your inventory or map, or focus on what’s going on around you.

Another use for this new Hop-Up is that it will reload for you during any slide, which means that sliding around during a firefight will automatically reload the rifle for you, potentially giving you a valuable extra shot or two when you need it most.

As Respawn game designer Eric Canavese detailed in a press event about Defiance and its changes: “This Hop-Up is really designed to empower players to take advantage of the full breadth of Apex‘s movement in the middle of combat, sliding around, getting a bit of ammo back, and popping off really fast choked shots.”