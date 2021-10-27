How the Quirks system works in Darkest Dungeon 2

The Quirks of your character make them unique in Darkest Dungeon 2. When you start the game, each character you can pick has a positive and negative Quirk associated with them. As your progress through your adventure and these characters survive, they acquire more Quirks. In this guide, we’re going to detail how the Quirk system works and how you can use it to your advantage in Darkest Dungeon 2.

You’ll be able to examine a character’s Quirks before you accept them to your party, and you can review them on the character screen at any time while at the Inn or traveling on your adventure. All of the Quirks above the yellow line are positive traits, directly benefiting that character. Conversely, all Quirks below the blue line are harmful, and they have an unfortunate impact on the character.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Your characters will be picking up additional Quirks throughout their adventure as they handle more challenging encounters. However, when they visit a Field Hospital, you’ll have the chance to directly attempt to remove the harmful Quirks from your character in the Wellness tab. You can select to have the doctor at the Field Hospital remove the negative Quirk for a certain amount of currency. There’s also the option to lock in a positive Quirk, but it drastically costs more currency to do this.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Field Hospital will be the only way to directly interact with any of the Quirks associated with your characters. You can find these structures while embarking between Inns, but don’t expect always to be able to visit them. Instead, save up your currency to remove a pesky Quirk from a character, or make sure they keep some of their best qualities.