How the Stable works and where to find it in Fire Emblem Engage

When you bring back adopted animals from a battle in Fire Emblem Engage, they’re going to be staying with you at Somniel. While they reside here, you and your group will take care of them, ensuring they have a better life than being out in the wild. These animals can provide beneficial resources for your party, but getting those resources can be confusing. You can manage all of this at the Stable. Here’s what you need to know about how the Stable works in Fire Emblem Engage.

Where is the Stable and how to get resources from animals in Fire Emblem Engage

The Stable at the Somniel is on the east side of the map, at a location called the Farmyard. This will become available to you after you complete the battle during Chapter 4, and you have the option to begin adopting animals. You will need to have adopted at least one animal before you can interact with them at the Stable. They will not appear at this location if you have not adopted an animal.

When you reach the Stable, interact with the landmark to find every animal you’ve adopted and brought back to Somniel. You will have the option to allow those animals to begin grazing in the pasture, where they can drop those helpful resources for you and your party members. It’s important to note that the animals won’t also drop a good or ingredient on the ground, so don’t expect to find resources every time you have an animal out in the pasture.

The more animals you find while playing Fire Emblem Engage, the more resources you can collect from the ones in your pasture. If you cannot adopt an animal, make your way to the Bulletin Board and donate to a country, increasing your alliance with them. This is a good way to unlock additional animals to Somniel, but it takes time to unlock them.